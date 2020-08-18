Share:

Rawalpindi-A ruling party minister is exerting pressure on Rawalpindi police to give clean chit to a proclaimed offender (PO) allegedly involved in terrorism and murder of six persons including two police officers in different parts of the city, well-placed sources disclosed to The Nation on Tuesday.

The alleged killer has been identified as Danish Iftikhar son of Iftikhar Ahmed, they said. Sources also revealed that Iftikhar was a PO as well and was killed in a police encounter some years ago. Danish martyred a police officer to take revenge of his father’s killing, sources said.

Danish is allegedly involved in the murder of two police officers namely Sub Inspector (SI) Raja Arshad and Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Mehar Aslam, two land revenue officers and two women. He is on the run while police are looking for him and some of his paid killers whom he used to gun down his opponents, sources said.

The aforementioned persons were killed by Danish and his accomplices in the jurisdiction of police stations RA Bazaar, Saddar Bairooni, Naseerabad and Westridge. The Nation owns copies of First Information Reports against the PO and his accomplices.

However, the bosses of Rawalpindi police have refused to bow down to any political pressure. This annoyed the ruling party minister, they mentioned. Sources also shared that Nisar Gujar, an uncle of PO Danish, had also approached Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja and misguided him about the facts of murder cases on which the provincial minister also tried to influence police bosses. Nonetheless, the provincial law minister distanced himself from the matter following a detailed briefing by the city police chief who presented ample evidence that showed Danish’s presence on crime scenes or abetment in the six murder cases. CPO also shared the anti-terrorism court orders that declared Danish as PO, sources mentioned.

Speaking with The Nation on condition of anonymity, a senior police officer, who is closely associated with the probe of terrorism and murder cases, said that it was proved during several investigations that Danish is involved in a series of murder cases including killing of two well-reputed and honest police officers of Rawalpindi police in armed attacks.

He said PO Danish martyred ASI Mehar Aslam of PS Naseerabad on suspicion that the police officer leaked information about his (Danish) father – who was also a PO – to police which led to his killing in an encounter with police in 2013. He added Danish had also a group of paid killers. “We had arrested three paid killers and accomplices – Victor, Daud Masih alias Honey and Safdar. One killer confessed that he shot dead a person after getting Rs7,000 from Danish,” he said. However, the three killers managed to obtain bail from the court of law and are being tried at present. He said Danish went into hiding while a very influential politician is pressurising the police bosses to pardon the PO.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali, however, when contacted for his comments, said PO Danish is wanted to police in three murder cases including the murder of two police officers in his division. He said anti-terrorism court declared him PO and police are searching for him. He further said several raids were conducted at the residence of the criminal in Siham but he could not be arrested. Danish’s brother, Tabbasum, is also a PO but he managed to obtain bail from court and is under trial in court in the murder case of Revenue Officer Tahir Riaz.