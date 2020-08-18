Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee weakened by 3 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs168.19 as compared to the last closing of Rs167.16. However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs168 and Rs 168.6 respectively. The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank trading, the price of euro appreciated by Rs 1.08 and closed at Rs200.05 against the last day’s trading of Rs198.97.

The Japanese Yen strengthened by two paisas to close at Rs1.59, whereas an increase of Rs 1.17 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 221.21 as compared to its last closing of Rs 220.04. The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Emirates Dirham remained unchanged at at Rs 44.84 and Rs 45.78 respectively.