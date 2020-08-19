Share:

Mardan - In order to ensure peace in Mardan district during Muharram, police have chalked out a major security plan. Special duties would be assigned to police personnel who would ensure security of Imam Bargahs and procession routes.

Talking to journalists, District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Zahidullah Khan said that around 950 troops would be deployed at different procession routes and around Imam Bargahs. He said policemen would also perform duties on roads, busy shopping centers and other sensitive buildings during Muharram. The DPO said that special duties had been assigned to city police while their holidays had been cancelled during Muharram.

The DPO said that all SHOs were directed to perform active duty on each of their stations city roads and checking the vehicles thoroughly and focus on the movement of the suspected persons in their areas. He said the police high ups would also patrol in their vehicles to review security arrangements in city.

Dr Zahid told reporters that during Muharram pillion riding, provocative speeches and show of weapons would be banned in the district. He also appealed to the masses, traders and religious scholars to cooperate with police in maintaining law and order situation in the district during Muharram and if any suspicious person, bag, vehicle and other things were found in surrounding report to the police immediately on control room on 0937-9230065.