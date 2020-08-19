Share:

Shahbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz have decided not to appear before the civil court today Thursday. However, the lawyers of Shahbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz will appear in the civil court today Thursday

Petitioner Dr. Abdul Raf is of the view that the Sharif family has occupied 4,000 acres of land in Jati Amra.

It should be noted that the court has summoned Maryam Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif on August 20 in the case of 4,000 acres of land in Jati Amra.

Senior Civil Judge Fauzia Saira has summoned Maryam Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif on August 20.