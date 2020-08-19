Share:

ISLAMABAD - A comparative assessment of the performance of Pakistan’s four provincial assemblies shows that Provincial Assembly of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has outranked the other provincial assemblies in passage of most legislation at the end of 2nd parliamentary year, however, it lags behind in other metrics.

According to a Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT) study, the KP Assembly has passed 59 laws in the second year, followed by Provincial Assembly of the Punjab which passed 41 laws. Provincial Assembly of Sindh passed 24 laws while Provincial Assembly of Balochistan lags behind the other three by having passed only 8 laws during the second year.

Comparative analysis on passage of laws as seen in each provincial assembly shows that except Balochistan Assembly, which passed fewer bills than the first year, there is an increase in legislative activity across the other three assemblies.

When looking at total number of laws passed by each assembly during the two parliamentary years that concluded in August 2020, KP Assembly also leads ahead of other assemblies by 89 total laws passed in the two years followed by Punjab Assembly that passed a total of 58 laws in the same period.Sindh Assembly passed a total of 36 laws while Balochistan Assembly passed only 19 laws in total in the two parliamentary years.

Comparative analysis on legislative activity contrasts sharply with budget allocation to each assembly per member during the year. Balochistan, which passed the lowest number of laws in the two years, has the highest budget allocation per member at about Rs 23.1 million. Sindh Assembly budget allocation per member stands at about Rs 13.6 million. KP Assembly budget allocation per member is a little under Rs 9.4 million, while Punjab Assembly budget allocation per member stands at about Rs 5.1 million.

Compared to the first parliamentary year, each provincial assembly held fewer sittings during the second year compared to the first year, presumably because of Coronavirus pandemic.

Sindh Assembly leads in the second year by holding maximum number, 68 sittings, compared to other provincial assemblies. Its sittings, however, have decreased by 25 percent. It is followed closely by Punjab Assembly that has met for 67 days during the second year, with a decrease of 13 percent in sittings from first year. KP Assembly ranks third by holding 52 sittings, with a decrease of 15 percent from first year. Balochistan Assembly has met for only 33 days during the second year, with a decrease of 35 percent from sittings in the first year.

Combined total of sittings held by each Assembly in the two years also places Sindh Assembly ahead of others by having held 159 sittings, followed by Punjab Assembly that has met for 144 days in two years. KP Assembly held a total of 113 sittings in two years. Balochistan Assembly again retained its trend of falling behind the other 3 Assemblies by meeting just for 84 days in two parliamentary years.

Attendance of each Chief Minister in each assembly declined considerably during the second year.

Chief Minister Balochistan, Jam Kamal Khan, leads others by attending 33 percent sittings of Balochistan Assembly. His attendance has decreased by 28 percentage points from 61 percent in first year. Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, attended 31 percent sittings of Sindh Assembly with a decline of 10 percentage points from his attendance in Assembly in the first year. At a distant third is Sardar Usman Ahmed Khan Buzdar, Chief Minister Punjab, who has only attended 7 percent sittings of Punjab Assembly with a decline of 9 percentage points from 16 percent attendance in the first year. Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan, attended only 6 percent sittings of the KP Assembly, with a decline of 9 percentage points from his attendance in KP Assembly during the first year.