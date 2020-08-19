Share:

DADU - The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC), in view of COVID-19 pandemic, has advised all candidates to take precautionary measures before appearing for interviews for various posts in different departments of the Government of Sindh. In an advisory issued by the SPSC in Hyderabad on Tuesday, all candidates have been advised to ensure compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) while travelling for the interview whether by car, bus or any other mode of transport. The advisory further states that candidates would get their temperatures checked before being allowed inside the centre. It further reads that no candidate shall be allowed to enter the centre premises without a facemask.