Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and Law Enforcement agencies have killed two alleged terrorists of banned organisation in a joint operation in Baldia town, the area of Karachi.

CTD and Rangers have successfully taken action and foiled the terrorist plan on secret information in Karachi. Alleged encounter occurred between CTD and terrorist due to which two terrorists of banned organization have been killed and weapons and ammunitions have been recovered in huge quantity.

The killed terrorists have been identified as Muhammad Rafique and Adnan.

Two Kalashnikovs, two 9MM pistols, bullets in huge quantity and other ammunitions have been recovered from the possession of terrorists.

According to in charge CTD Mazhar Mashwani both terrorists belonged to banned organization.

Killed terrorist and his accomplice were planning some big attack which has been foiled.