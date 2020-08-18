Share:

Two years have passed by since the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government started its tenure and it is time for a progress report on the party’s performance. The reception of the two-year anniversary has followed the same pattern that it did last year—as usual, the opposition went overboard in its criticism, declaring the performance of the government an “unmitigated disaster”, while PTI touts its achievements and claims its progress as extraordinary. The truth, as it mostly does, lies somewhere in the middle.

There is undeniably progress made in certain areas for which the government should be praised. The government inherited a massive current account deficit, which it managed to reduce by 73.1pc. The ruling party has started progress on many of its promises, with the most productive ones being implementing welfare programs for affordable healthcare and housing. The government should also be appreciated for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which despite all odds, has not festered in Pakistan as much as it has in neighbouring India and Iran. 30 ordinances and 21 laws were passed during this period, including important legislation to curb financial corruption.

It is good that the government is coming out and providing public information on what has been done, yet in the same vein, it is important to know where the ruling party has so far been unable to affect change. So far, PTI has also fully completed one promise—that of a special task force for corruption—the rest remain in progress. While the government has taken some hard measures to lower the deficit and increase tax collection, it is also true that the fall in the deficit has not really led to a notable growth in exports.

The government’s supporters will be placated by this progress, while its opponents will find plenty to criticise. The more neutral assessment is that most of the measures the government has introduced will take time to show how efficient they are—we will just have to see till then.