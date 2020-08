Share:

Beirut - A white plume, a huge orange blast and black smoke engulfing him: those were the last things Rony Mecattaf saw when the Beirut explosion maimed him and his city. “I have lost my whole lateral vision -- and even maybe my self image,” the 59-year-old psychotherapist said, blood still oozing from a large vertical gash that has destroyed his right eye. “When I look at myself in the mirror,” he said, he now has to adjust to a new image, no longer the former “me with two eyes”.