LAHORE - Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab will conduct a webinar on ‘Decline of Sports in Pakistan’ today (Wednesday). The webinar will be held under the instructions of Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology and Tourism Punjab Ehsan Bhutta and Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh. Divisional Sports Officer Gujranwala Saifur Rehman will be the host of the online training webinar, which will be attended by all divisional, district and tehsil sports officers and coaches of the province.