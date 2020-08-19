Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated the four-day International Patient Safety Workshop at the Fatima Jinnah Medical University here on Tuesday. Present on the occasion were Vice-Chancellor FJMU Prof Amir Zaman Khan, Director AURAK, Dr Aliya, Deputy Director Dr Hussain Jaffery, faculty and students, whereas Founding Director of Saudi Patient Safety Centre Dr Abdullah Alhawsawi joined via video link. Dr Hussain Jaffery welcomed the participants and elaborated the objectives of the Workshop. Dr Yasmin Rashid appreciated the organisers for arranging such an important event. She said patient safety is as important as health workers safety. She said, “Patient Safety is one of our main priorities and it has been made part of our strategy for the next decade. A provincial committee has been constituted for the first time for patient safety and quality.