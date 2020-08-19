Share:

KASUR - The body of a 16-year-old boy who drowned in canal near Qadri wind was recovered by rescuers on Tuesday. According to Rescue-1122 spokesperson, Rasheed Masih s/o Wazir Masih, resident of village Qadri wind, was bathing in BRB canal when he slipped into deep water and drowned. On getting information, Rescue-1122 divers reached the spot, fished out the body and handed it over to the family after legal formalities.

Woman hit to death

A woman was killed in an accident on bypass road in the limits of Saddar police station late Monday. Police said on Tuesday that a young woman, yet to be identified, was standing alongside the road when a speeding car hit and over ran her. She died on the spot. Rescue-1122 shifted the body to DHQ hospital. Police started investigation.