ISLAMABAD - Zarnish Khan has played a role of Alizeh in ‘Susraal Mera’ for which she received Hum Award for Best Soap Actress. Later she played a role of Samra in Aye Zindagi and Iqra in Sehra Main Safar. The former of which earned her nomination for Best Supporting Actress at Hum Awards. She further appeared in a leading roles in acclaim serials Laaj, Sun Yaara, Man Chali, De Ijazat, Ek Mohabaat Kaafi Hai, Ishq Zahe Naseeb and Jo Tu Chahy. Zarnish Khan recently shared the pictures of birthday surprise given to her by her husband. She wrote: “When your husband sends you away from home saying he has work and you’re assuming it’s something shady but it turns out to be a surprise! Thanks my love for such a wonderful surprise.”