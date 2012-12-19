LAHORE – US Consul General Nina Fite inaugurated a consultative workshop to foster cooperation between stakeholders and strengthen the education sector in the Punjab.

USAID Provincial Director Jeffrey Bakken also spoke at the workshop, organised by the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Participants included civil society groups, non-governmental and private sector organisations, donors, and existing and prospective USAID partners.

“The American people and the U.S. Government are committed to ensure that Pakistan’s children have access to a quality basic education, as well as opportunities for higher education,” said Consul General Fite. She applauded the efforts of the workshop participants for their commitment to enhancing education for the children of Punjab.