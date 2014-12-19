LAHORE: (PR): Silver Oaks School has taken up its share of social responsibility to raise awareness on being a global citizen and to campaign for the “persons with rights disability”, with the target of taking the message to 5,000 households by the end of 2014.

The awareness campaign was launched at the global cultural and art exhibition, held over the weekend. Students from all tiers participated in the exhibition and campaign. Pre-school and Primary students created spectacular art projects on “Global Citizenship” theme, which were displayed at the event. Students of Middle School presented their research projects on History; Geographic Traits; Culture (Language, Traditions, Food, Music & Dress); Economy & Unique Characteristics of 25 different Asian, European, African and South American Countries.