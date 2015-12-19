

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly will elect new deputy speaker on December 22. The post is lying vacant for the last 14 months.

Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser while presiding over the proceedings of the house yesterday said that nomination papers for the election of the deputy speaker could be filed by December 21.

He said that the polling for the post will be held in the provincial assembly at 2pm on December 22. Meanwhile, Senior Minister for Local Government and Rural Development told the house that the provincial government has decided to hand over all rest houses to the Tourism Corporation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP).

While responding to a question of N-League lawmaker Amna Sardar regarding official guest houses in district Abbottabad, he said that different departments also have their official rest houses and the coalition government would continue their operation through the Tourism Department. Except CM House and Governor House all other rest houses would be handed over to Tourism Department, he said adding the Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) will operate rest houses on commercial basis and booking of these rest houses will now be made online.

He said that the handing over of the rest houses has increased their revenue. At least 70 percent revenue earned by rest houses will be given to the concerned department while the remaining will be spent on their maintenance.

To a question regarding up-gradation of junior and senior clerks of the Departments of Communication & Works (C&W) and Irrigation, Finance Minister Muzaffar Said told the house that all employees of Grade 1 to 5 have already been given two steps up-gradation.

He said that the provincial government has also constituted another committee headed by Chief Secretary, which will consider the up-gradation of other employees.

A question of the Mufti Said Janan of JUI-F regarding alleged irregularities in the distribution of assistance to TDPs from Waziristan was referred to the Standing Committee concerned.

The Speaker adjourned the proceedings till December 22.



