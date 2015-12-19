rawalpindi - Yaum-e-Shahadat of Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider), gallant son of 15 Punjab Regiment, was commemorated yesterday at his rest place in his village Malakan, district Rawalpindi with full military festivity.

Major General (Retd) Khawar Hanif of 15 Punjab Regiment, who is also Colonel of the Battalion, laid down floral wreath on behalf of Chief of Army Staff on the grave of Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed.

On the occasion, representatives of 15 Punjab, serving and retired officers and jawans of Pakistan Army, relatives of martyr and people of the area were also present. The life history of L/Nk Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed was amply highlighted.

Muhammad Mehfooz was born on October 25, 1944 in village Malkan of district Rawalpindi. He received his early education from his village and in 1962 joined Pakistan Army and after completion of basic Military Training in 1963 he was placed in 15 Punjab Regiment. He took part in Indo-Pak war of 1971 at Wahga border. At night of December 17, one company of 15 Punjab was ordered to attack Kangri Pull inside enemy territory. During attack, a bomb exploded near L/Nk Muhammad Mehfooz, which badly injured him and his machine gun was also became out of order. He crawled in a nearby trench of a martyr firer and got hold of his machine gun and started firing. Meanwhile, he noticed that an enemy machine gun was effectively engaging Pak troops. Muhammad Mehfooz crawled towards the enemy trench and on reaching he caught the enemy firer form his neck and pushed him to death, meanwhile two other enemy soldiers kept on stabbing him with their bayonets. L/Nk Muhammad Mehfooz got badly injured and embraced Shahadat, however his clutches never left the neck of his adversary, which was later freed with a great effort.

Indian Commanding Officer while acknowledging the bravery of L/Nk Muhammad Mehfooz narrated: “I have not seen such a brave Jawan in my life. Had he been in Indian Army, I would have granted him the top most military award.” On March 23, 1972, Pakistan government in recognition to the bravery of L/Nk Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed awarded him with the top most military award “Nishan-e-Haider”.

As we all feel proud of L/Nk Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed, likewise we admire his military belonging to 15 Punjab Regiment, a battalion with 151 years of meritorious history. 15 Punjab Regiment was raised on December 23, 1857 at Allahbad. In 1903, the regiment was designated by the name of “33 Punjabi”, however having Muslims majority it was also known as “33 Muhammadi”. Even today the battalion is officially quoted as “33 Muhammadi” that is, soldiers of Muhammad (May Peace be Upon Him).

Till date, battalion has been awarded with 29 military awards. The battalion has the honour to audaciously participate at Chamb Jorian in 1965 and at Kanjri Pull, Wahga in 1971. 33 Muhammadi has the honour to be awarded with 3 Sitara-e-Jurat, 2 Tamgha-e-Basalat and 17 Commendation Certificates.