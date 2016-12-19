LAHORE - Five terrorists belonging to the self-styled Islamic State group were killed in a shootout with counter-terrorism personnel in Dera Ghazi Khan, a remote district in Southern Punjab.

A provincial counter-terrorism department official yesterday told The Nation that a CTD team raided a hideout of militants in a village, Mouza Rakh Rojhani, located on Choti Bala Road in DG Khan during the small hours of Sunday.

The Multan CTD team raided the place shortly after the department received “actionable intelligence” indicating that some eight to nine terrorists belonging to proscribed organisations Tehreek Taliban Pakistan and Daesh or ISIS were hiding in Choti Bala area.

Two of the five dead were named by police as Malik Tahseen and M Kamran. The identification of the other three dead was yet to be ascertained. It was not clear yet how the suspects were identified as affiliated with the Islamic State group.

The raiding team asked the terrorists to surrender but they stared indiscriminate firing on the team, the CTD official said. “The shootout continued for some time. When the firing was stopped, five terrorists were found dead. (They were) killed by firing of their accomplices while three to four terrorists escaped getting the benefit of darkness.”

The CTD team also seized four hand grenades, four rifles; two 9MM pistols, and ammunition, according to a spokesperson of the provincial counter-terror agency. Tahseen and Kamran earlier had escaped from the police custody with the help of some other terrorists, the spokesman said. Both the terrorists were wanted by the police.

Yesterday’s raid in a Southern Punjab town comes just four days after CTD teams arrested seven terrorists during raids in Multan and Sialkot districts.

As part of the National Action Plan, a major counter-terror operation is underway in the province.

Dozens of militant commanders have been arrested from across the province during the last couple of months. In August, Army declared that it had foiled Islamic State’s attempts to establish operations in the country.

Security analysts believe the terror outfit TTP has links with Daesh, or ISIS. This year, the country witnessed some deadliest terrorist attacks on shrines, hospitals and minorities. The IS group asserted responsibility of the bombings in social media posts.