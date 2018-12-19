Share:

KARACHI - Additional Chief Secretary for Health Dr Usman Chachar Tuesday announced that supply of life-saving drugs and surgical instruments would be started to all public sector hospitals of Sindh province in the end of December and overall situation of medicines shortage would be improved with of resumption supply.

Dr Usman Chachar said devaluation of rupee in compared with dollar has created unpleasant situation and also caused delay in supply of life-saving medicines to health facilities but now situation is improving and supply of medicines to hospitals is likely to start in the end of this month.

He admitted that Sindh hospitals have been passing crises like situation in term of provision of medicines to general public but hoped overall situation would be improved in all over the province in upcoming weeks.

Additional Chief Secretary for Health Dr Usman Chachar also paid visit of Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi and inspected the medical services being provided to visiting and admit patients. Dr Usman Chachar paid visit of Oncology Department, Surgical Units, radiology and other departments.

Medical Superintendent, CHK, Dr Sabir Memon, AMS, CHK, Dr Rubina Bashir, Dr Noor Muhammad Soomro and faulty members were also present on this occasion.