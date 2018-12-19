Share:

LAHORE - Lahore High Court Chief Justice Anwaarul Haq, who is going to retire on 31st of December, lauded Senior Puisne Judge Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan, the upcoming LHC chief justice, for his vision to bring reforms in the judicial system.

Addressing a ceremony held here on Tuesday, the outgoing chief justice said that he discharged his responsibilities according to the law and the constitution as the chief justice. He termed the speech of the upcoming chief justice as beacon. The CJ said that the latter had determined the path for the judicial officers who must follow the path.

Earlier, Justice Shamim Khan said that there would zero tolerance policy for the judicial officials. He said that without the cooperation of administration, justice could not be provided for the litigants.

He said that negligent officials would not be tolerated.

Earlier, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar had recommended Justice Sardar Shamim as the new chief justice of Lahore High Court. On December 6 the chief justice had summoned a meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) to consider the appointment of new LHC chief justice.

Justice Shamim may perform his duty as LHC CJ till December 31, 2019. He was appointed as LHC judge on February 19.