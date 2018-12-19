Share:

KASUR-The district police arrested as many as 11 suspects including drug-peddlers and six proclaimed offenders here the other day.

According to police, the accused had been involved in several incidents of murder, robbery, and theft. The drug-peddlers were identified as Nisar alias Nisari, Ashraf, Itzaz alias Pap, Rashid alias Baggi and Arif alias Booti.

The police recovered 5kg of Charas and 25 bottles of liquor from them. The police also registered cases for wall chalking and violation of Amplifier Act and Tenant Act. Meanwhile, the police impounded 95 unregistered motorcycles.

NEWBORN FOUND

Khuddian police recovered a newborn baby from Khursheed Town. Locals informed the police about the newborn baby they had found in the locality.

The police reached the spot, took the baby into custody and started searching the parents.

ROBBERIES

Citizens were robbed of cash and valuables. Iqbal was on his way on a motorbike. He was robbed of cash, a cell phone and other valuables when he reached near Khokhar Touchar. Elahabad police registered a case.

Similarly, Fiaz Ahmed of Okara was on his way to see his relatives. He was robbed of Rs24,000, a cell phone and other valuable items near Jinnah Colony. A-Division police registered a case.

Talha Zeb told Sarai Mughal police that thieves unknown to him stole cash, cell phones and many valuable items from his mobile shop. The police launched investigation.