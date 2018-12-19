Share:

At least 121 children were recovered in action against child labour at 926 places, says a press release. Action was taken by labour teams on the directions of Punjab Labour Secretary Sara Aslam. At least 98 cases have been registered against such elements in different police stations. The labour secretary has said that all labour inspectors have been directed to take stern action against those behind child labour. The Labour Department has launched a grand operation against child labour across the province. “We are taking steps to protect basic rights of employees at commercial institutions,” she said. –Press Release