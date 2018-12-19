Share:

Islamabad Police on Wednesday arrested 14 outlaws, including seven drug pushers, and recovered hashish, heroine Ice, intoxication tablets from them.

According to a police spokesman, following the directions of SSP (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, a crackdown was underway against the drug pushers in Islamabad and both officials were reviewing the performance of heads of police stations on daily basis.

He said that Aabpara police arrested 3 accused Akram Massaih, Muhammad Asif and Javid and recovered 2,570 kilogram hashish and 40 liter wine from their possession. Karachi company police arrested accused Sohail Danish and recovered 16gram Ice, three intoxication tablets from him.

Industrial-Area police arrested two accused Masood and Sajid involved in theft case. Sabzi Mandi police arrested two accused namely Muhammad Sajjid Hussain and Safdar and recovered 500 gram heroin from him. Police also arrested accused Muhammad Jameel and recovered 1230 gram hashish from him.

Khanna police arrested 03 accused Shahbaz, Rehmat-Ullah and Sohail Razik and recovered two 30 bore illicit pistal and 25 gram hashish from him. Koral police arrested accused Zain Adam and recovered one 30 bore illicit pistol and also arrested accused Allah Ditta and recovered 210 gram hashish from him while further investigation is underway from them.

SSP Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance against drug pushers. He said that strict actions should be ensured against drug mafia as they put the future of youth at stake.