Rawalpindi-A total of 432 patients were confirmed as dengue positive and have been treated by the doctors in the three teaching hospitals. As many as 1917 dengue suspected patients landed in District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) and Holy Family Hospital (HFH) during year 2018 whose blood samples were taken out and were sent for dengue serology.

The surveillance teams numbering 343 of District Health Department also conducted indoor surveillance in some 64994 houses in areas of Chaklala and Rawalpindi Cantonment Boards, Potohar Town (Urban) and in Rawal Town and found 100 larva.

While outdoor surveillance by 185 teams in 38321 spots resulted in recovery of 2 larvas. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Khalid Chaudhry said this during a briefing to Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Saima Younis during a meeting held here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by DO Health, Civil Defence Officer Sanjida Khanum, DD Social Welfare Nabila, DDHO Dr Mubashir, Focal Person for Dengue Program Dr Sajjad and officials of other departments. ADCG Saima Younis, on the occasion, reviewed the arrangements made by DHD to overwhelm dengue outbreak in the city.

She directed the health department and the teams to continue surveillance in field to crush dengue larvae. She also asked the teams to focus all the union councils where dengue cases have been reported a lot. She said effective drive against dengue outbreak would lead to reduce the danger of dengue outbreak in the future.