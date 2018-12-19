Share:

Police arrested 21 drug peddlers for selling narcotics to students of educational institutions during the current month. A police spokesman said at least 50 cases were also registered against drug peddlers during the last month. He said that all divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs are also directed to intensify operation against the drug peddlers. As part of its anti-narcotics drive, officials of Lahore police are regularly delivering special lectures to students of schools, colleges, and universities besides arranging seminars and walks to educate the youth about the drug abuses. –Staff Reporter

Lahore police will observe zero tolerance policy against drug peddlers in the future as well, the spokesman claimed.