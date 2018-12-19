Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-The AJK government has announced filing reference against 19 former heads and officers of the Mirpur Municipal Corporation on the charges of unlawful allotment of lands at places of public utilisation, through misuse of powers, official sources confirmed on Tuesday.

An official notification issued by Inquiry wing of the AJK Services and General Administration Department said that the President of Azad Jammu Kashmir has approved filing reference in AJK Ehtesab (Accountability) Bureau against 19 former Mayor, Chairmen, Administrators, Estate Officers, Town Planners and Overseers of the Mirpur Municipal Corporation for unlawful allotment of land at the places of public utilization in the city during their respective tenure by misusing their powers.

"The required action of filing the reference in the Accountability Bureau will be exercised from the level of the Secretariat of Local Government and Rural Development of AJK government", the notification said.

The former heads and officials of the Mirpur MC against whom reference in the AJK Ehtasab Bureau is going to be filed include (Late) Estate Officer Zakir Nasim (of his Time), Ch Aftab Hussan (Town Planner), Raja Muhammad Fiyaz (Administrator), Bakht Jamal (Town Planner), Ch Arshad Mahmud (Estate Officer), Ch Muhammad Mansha (Administrator), Qazi Muhammad Arshad Nadim (Estate Officer), Khawaja Sajid Mahmood (Administrator), Faizul Rasool (Town Planner), Ch Muhammad Fiyaz (Estate Officer), Muhammad Latif (Overseer), Abdul Qayyum Qamar (Administrator), Faizul Hassan Shah (Town Planner), Ch Muhammad Ashraf (Mayor), Raja Muhammad Rafiq Khan (Estate Officer), Ch Khalid Hussain (Chairman), Ch Mushtaq Hussain (Town Planner), Ch Abdul Razaq (Chairman) and Muhammad Hanif (Overseer).

The AJK government took this decision under the powers conferred under sub section 2 (a) of the section 21 of Ehtesab Bureau Act 2001, obeying the verdict of the AJK Supreme Court, dated 24.4.2017 in a case titled "Azeem Dutt v/s Khadim Hussain etc. and the continued order dated 22.11.2018 in the case titled "Robkaar Court v/s Deputy Commissioner Mirpur etc. according to the notification.