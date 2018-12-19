Share:

LAHORE (PR) - AKD Securities (AKDS) stands exonerated against alleged violations of the Code of Conduct for brokers as per the verdict passed by the Sindh High Court on 19th September, 2018.

During the year 2010, upon complaints of various banks and allegations of manipulation causing a loss of billions of Rupees to the complainant banks, the SECP initiated an enquiry into possible price manipulations in the shares of Chenab Limited, a listed company. Despite non-involvement in any such activity, AKDS ensured full cooperation by providing all the requisite information and documents to the Regulator. During the course of enquiry, details of the on-going process were published in newspapers with malafide intentions of portraying a negative image of AKDS before the public at large and the financial community.

Since the verdict of the Court has been announced exonerating AKDS from having committed any of the alleged violations of the Code of Conduct for brokers, we therefore wish to put the record straight for our stakeholders and especially for our valued clients. It is hereby clarified that the enquiry was initiated to determine any manipulation in the shares of Chenab Limited but no charge was framed since SECP itself exonerated AKDS from the charges of manipulation during the course of enquiry. However, after a lapse of about 30 months the SECP imposed a penalty of Rs 500,000 on select alleged violations of the Code of Conduct for brokers. AKDS contested the imposed penalty before the Appellate Tribunal of the SECP and through an appeal before the High Court of Sindh which has been allowed has vindicated the stance of the AKDS.

We value the trust of our clients and look to continue receiving their patronage and assure our clients in maintaining the highest standards of industry practice.