ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Tuesday said that it can form alliance with any party according to the political situation.

Speaking at a joint news conference after a party meeting here, Nafisa Shah, Maula Bux Chandio, Senator Robina Khalid, Sehar Kamran and Nazir Dhoki said the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf-led government had failed to deliver.

Nafisa Shah said the PPP can form alliance with any party to stop the government’s aggression. “We will take decisions according to the situation,” she said.

The announcement came after PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari warned of taking a confrontational path to oust the PTI-led government.

The PPP leader is expected to make an important ‘announcement’ on December 27 in the public meeting at Garhi Khuda Buksh on the 11th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

Nafisa Shah criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for his aggressive tone and also came down hard on Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry for allegedly using abusive language.

Maula Bux Chandio said Prime Minister Khan cannot corner the PPP as successive dictators had failed to disintegrate the party.

The government, he said, was making the judiciary, National Accountability Bureau and the military controversial by issuing irresponsible statements.

Chandio said the government was trying to victimize the PPP and was implicating Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in fake cases. He said Asif Ali Zardari has faced jails before and the PPP leaders were not afraid of prisons.

He said the political parties consider alliance keeping in view the circumstances. “We will also take our decisions likewise,” he added.

The PPP leaders condemned the alleged torture of journalists by the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) chief Nawaz Sharif’s security guards.

Earlier, a delegation of Information Wing PPP led by Nafisa Shah and Maula Bux Chandio called on former President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here.

Palwasha Behram, Munawar Anjum, Hassan Murtaza, Senator Rubina Khalid, Saadia Danish, Barriester Amir Hassan, Sardar Javed Ayub, Sarbland Khan, Sehar Kamran, Nazir Dhoki and Hafiz Naeem were included in the delegation.

Speaking on the occasion, former President said that the PPP will never let any conspiracy succeed against 18th amendment in the Constitution.

He said the PPP had defeated dictators in the past and any “puppet government cannot and will not able to stop the party from fighting for the rights of the people of Pakistan.”

The PPP, he said, had shown the door to military ruler Pervez Musharraf and restored the constitution in its original shape. He said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto had taught the PPP workers not to fear any situation.

“PPP is resisting the mindset which wants to keep democracy as hostage. PPP will never be weakened,” he said.

He instructed the party leaders of Information Wing to work with extra zeal and vigor so that anti democratic forces are defeated once for all.

Meanwhile yesterday, PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that students’ unions strengthen democratic culture and defeat dictatorial mindset.

Speaking to a delegation of Peoples Student Federation Central Punjab lead by President PSF Moosa Khokhar and General Secretary Waqas Ahmed here, Bilawal said that PSF had a glowing history and its members have sacrificed a lot for democracy and restoration of constitution. The delegation included Kamran Nisar Warraich, Hafiz Ahmed Shehzad and Raja Zeeshan.

Bilawal said that several students were imprisoned during their struggle for a better future. The delegation assured the Chairman that the members of PSF were with him in his political journey and also invited him to visit educational institutions.

Bilawal said that PPP is for restoration of students unions and will restore this right of students when it comes to power.

He asked students to support him as they had supported Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto. He said that the PPP will make Pakistan a progressive, democratic and prosperous Pakistan with the philosophy of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and the manifest of Benazir Bhutto. PPP leaders and Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar were also present in the meeting.