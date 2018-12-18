Share:

Rawalpindi-Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) carried out operations against drug mafia in various parts of city and recovered 3036 kg narcotics, informed ANF HQ spokesman on Tuesday. A total of 25 suspects smugglers were also arrested besides impounding 10 vehicles, he added. Separate cases have been registered against the accused with police stations of ANF, he added. According to him, determined for establishment of a “Drug Free World”, ANF seized 3036.078 kgs narcotics valuing Rs 2.44 billion internationally during countrywide operations and arrested 25 culprits involved in drug smuggling. He said 10 vehicles were also impounded. The seized drugs comprised 2945.83 kg Hashish, 68.4 kg Opium, 16.46 kg heroin, 2.6 kg Methamphetamine, 1 kg Crystal, 4000 Xanax Tablets, 3000 Diazepam Tablets and 1000 Ecstasy Tablets, he said.

ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a motorcycle near Takbeer Coloney, Kamra Road, District Attock and recovered 1.5 kg Hashish from personal possession of the two accused identified as Abdul Rehman, a resident of Attock and Arsalan Haider, a resident of Sargodha. In another operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested Muhammad Shabir Khan, a resident of Bagh, Azad Kashmir at Islamabad International Airport and recovered 4.250 kg Heroin, which was concealed in his trolley bag. He was boarding for Doha by flight number QR-615.

He said ANF Rawalpindi arrested Noman Khan, a resident of Bannu at New Islamabad International Airport and recovered 870 gram Hashish from his trolley bag.

He was boarding to Bahrain by flight number GF-771. ANF also carried out operations in various parts of Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and Karachi and captured huge quantity of narcotics, he said.

He said in an intelligence based operation, ANF Quetta seized 1150 kg Hashish from general area of Kund Malir, Lasbella. In another intelligence based operation, ANF Quetta also recovered 1610 kg Hashish from General area of Killi Dolangi, Tehsil Gulistan and District Qilla Abdullah. He added ANF Quetta recovered 7 kg heroin from mountainous area of Ghar Goshkaal, Tehsil Yak Mach, District Chagai. ANF Quetta raided at Killi Zai Simley, Quetta and recovered 70 kg Hashish. As per initial information, the recovered drugs were intended to be handed over to another narcotics gang. In fifth operation, ANF Quetta recovered 12 kg Hashish from personal possession of the accused indentified as Gull Muhammad resident of Quetta. He was arrested near Gol Mosque, Satellite Town, Quetta.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police, following the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan, raided a drug den in area of Kahuta and recovered 1000 litres of liquor and 500 kg Hashish, informed a police spokesman here. Police have also arrested seven drug peddlers and registered cases against them with Police Station (PS) Kahuta, while further investigation is underway, he said.