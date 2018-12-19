Share:

FAISALABAD-Under the directions of government, the operation against the incidents of electricity theft is underway in full swing and as many as 370 cases have been registered against the accused involved in power theft during the last two months. This was revealed during a meeting of Divisional Task Force for Anti-Theft of Electricity. The meeting was jointly presided over by Divisional Commissioner Asif Iqbal Ch and RPO Ghulam Mehmud Dogar.

The meeting was informed that an amount of Rs19.098 million was charged against power thieves as detection bills and an amount of Rs5.934 million was recovered from them.

While reviewing the performance of the administration of four districts and Fesco, Divisional Commissioner said that power theft was a crime and no effort would be spared to control it completely. He assured the Fesco authorities of full cooperation of the divisional and district administration regarding action against power theft .

He said that intelligence network should be mobilized further to detect the big fish involved in power theft for creating a good impact of this campaign. He said that the technical facilitators should also be rounded up besides taking legal action against the stealers of electricity. He directed the deputy commissioners for holding meetings of District Enforcement Committees regularly to gear up the efforts to control power theft .

RPO Ghulam Mehmud Dogar informed the meeting that the police officers in the division had been directed to immediately lodge FIRs against the accused of power theft besides conducting investigation rapidly and presenting challans before the courts. He directed District Police Officers to review progress on power theft cases regularly in their meetings. He also directed to trace out facilitators in power theft during the investigation of these cases. He said that the power theft was a crime and police would extend all-out cooperation for eliminating such incidents.

Chief Engineer Operation Fesco Shafiqur Rehman, SEs Ilyas Ghumman and Khadim Hussain thanked the divisional and district administration for providing full assistance in operation against power theft . MPA Mian Khayal Kastro, Additional Commissioner Rai Wajid Ali, ADC (headquarters) Qaisar Abbas Rind and other officers concerned also attended the meeting.