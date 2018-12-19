Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN-A woman died due to unavailability of anti-Rabies vaccine in the whole district while her husband and son are still under treatment.

According to details, a rabid dog bit a woman identified as Munawar Bibi, her husband Muhammad Hashim and son Muhammad Akmal, residents of Chak 194/1-L, Cholistan in Tehsil Liaqatpur, some 88km from here, some two weeks back.

The affected patients initially were taken to THQ Hospital Liaqatpur but due unavailability of anti-Rabies vaccine, they were brought to THQ Hospital Khanpur where the vaccine was also not available.

Later, the three patients were taken to a private clinic in Jetha Bhuta Town where they underwent treatment and later sent back to home.

But in the wee hours of Tuesday, Munawar Bibi succumbed to rabies while Hashim and Akmal are still under "improper treatment."

When contacted Liaqatpur THQ Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Yasin Malik, claimed that no any rabid dog bite patient had been reported at the hospital. He, however, conceded there is an acute shortage of anti-Rabies vaccine in the hospital for last four months.

He asserted that he has tried to purchase the vaccine from Bahawal Vitoria Hospital Bahawalpur and even from private medicine companies but failed.

He said that he had written more than seven letters to the RYK deputy commissioner and the CEO district health authority but to no avail. He further said that if anyone could inform him about the availability of anti-Rabies vaccine, he would buy it from the market for his hospital.

According to sources last month, a patient had died at THQ Hospital Khanpur due to unavailability of anti-rabies vaccine.

Rahim Yar Khan District Health Authority CEO Dr Makhdoom Basharat Hussain claimed that he had written many letters to the Punjab Health Department but nothing came out of it.

He claimed that he had also approached the Sindh Health Department but there was also shortage of anti-Rabies vaccine in Sindh.

He informed that when he approached the Federal Health Department officials, they (officials) told him that manufacturing of the vaccine was suspended and it would be available after new manufacturing.