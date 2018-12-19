Army handed over homes and shops of a model village in Mashkai District Awaran amongst families who got displaced due to Earthquake 2013.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, the model Village has all basic amenities including school, market, water Supply system and solar-based electricity.
This mega project has been built on the self-help basis by the Pak Army in a short span of six months. Locals showed complete satisfaction over the efforts of the army for peace and stability and the
Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa handed over the keys to the allottees.