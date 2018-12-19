Share:

Army handed over homes and shops of a model village in Mashkai District Awaran amongst families who got displaced due to Earthquake 2013.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, the model Village has all basic amenities including school, market, water Supply system and solar-based electricity.

This mega project has been built on the self-help basis by the Pak Army in a short span of six months. Locals showed complete satisfaction over the efforts of the army for peace and stability and the socio- economic development in the area, statement futher read.

Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa handed over the keys to the allottees.