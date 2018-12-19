Share:

US President Donald Trump has said that the wall on the border with Mexico will be “beautiful” and made of "artistically designed steel slats."

"The Democrats, are saying loud and clear that they do not want to build a Concrete Wall — but we are not building a Concrete Wall, we are building artistically designed steel slats, so that you can easily see through it. It will be beautiful and, at the same time, give our Country the security that our citizens deserve. It will go up fast and save us BILLIONS of dollars a month once completed!" Trump tweeted on Tuesday.

Building a wall on the US-Mexico border was one of Trump's key promises throughout his presidential campaign. The president believes that the wall will stop illegal migration, as well as human and drugs trafficking.

In January 2017, Trump signed an executive order that initiated the process of building the wall. The Trump administration has requested $5 billion for the project in the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) budget, a request that Democrats and some Republicans oppose.

Congress has until Friday at midnight to pass funding bills for several government agencies, including DHS, in order to avoid a partial shutdown of the federal government.