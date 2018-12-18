Share:

ISLAMABAD-The artists from twin cities on Tuesday outlined the cultural plan of action to practice and promote different art forms in the federal capital. The consultative meeting was organised by the Development Communications Network (Devcom-Pakistan) here in the pretext of National Cultural Policy already approved early this year. Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Director General Jamal Shah, Deputy Mayor Islamabad Zeeshan Ali Shah Naqvi, well-known artists including Naeem Pasha, Abbas Shah, Nahida Raza, Riffat Ara Baig, Shahla Moazzam, Zainab Omar, Zara Sajid, Waqar Azeem, Khalid Zia Siddiqi, Hanif Khan and Younas Roomi also participated in the meeting.

The artists deliberated on the shrinking spaces for art and culture. They urged the PNCA and the Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC) to facilitate and provide space free of cost to the artists from different genres to cultivate a cultural face of the federal capital. Practicing artists of fine arts asked the PNCA chief to revive the series of art exhibitions and to provide space for theatre activities without any charges.

They mentioned that only five of them were operating non-profit art galleries in their own houses without creating any inconvenience to their neighbourhood. Rather, these galleries were a source of art and cultural promotion in the federal capital. Unfortunately they were axed by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) under the Supreme Court orders. However, the schools were given an exemption while hundreds of guest houses have also taken a stay order and are hence operating from residential areas. Some of the foreign missions and international organisations are also operating from residential areas. The artists requested the Supreme Court of Pakistan to exempt the art galleries as well so that they could resume their art shows in residential areas.

Naeem Passha said that the art galleries were a part of the artists own residences. So they were subsidised premises for the promotion of art, especially a source of promotion for the young and budding artists. An artist cannot afford a commercial place for an art gallery. That is why all the galleries in the federal were closed down. One or two decided to continue at commercial places but they are not showing the art by the young and budding artists. Jamal Shah asked the artists to form a committee to prepare recommendations for the Supreme Court and the government. He said the PNCA could only forward the set of recommendations to the concerned authorities with its endorsement. However, he promised to give due share of participation to the youth in the forthcoming PNCA activities of all types.

Zeeshan Ali Shah Naqvi said the Metropolitan Corporation would take every step to make the art and craft village, amphitheatres and other cultural places functional with the support of the artists committee. He said the corporation would come up to support the cultural action plan outlined by the artists. He also asked the PNCA to support and facilitate the MCI to develop cultural hubs in the federal capital. Speaking on the occasion, the Devcom-Pakistan Director Munir Ahmed said engaging youth in the cultural venues would bring positive change in the capital city. The integration of resources available with different government agencies and private institutions would amplify the cultural identity of Islamabad. Riffat Ara Baig also suggested engaging the art teachers of the city in different projects and art exhibitions to explore their talent and skills.