A delegation, led by Federal Minister for Plann­ing and Development Makh­doom Khusro Bakhtiar and including Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, has departed for Beijing to attend the 8th meeting of the Joint-Coordination Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

As per details, the meeting of the Joint Coordination Committee will be held in China on Dec 20 which is organized to review the execution of CPEC plan. Sources informed that Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani, who was supposed to be a part of the mission, will not attend the meeting. He has nominated Information Minister Zahoor Ahmed Buledi to represent Balochistan government in the session, sources added.

The governments of Sindh and Balochistan will brief on the progress of the project during the meeting. It is worth mentioning that few days earlier, ambassador of China to Pakistan Yao Jing highlighted that the CPEC is contributing 2.5 percent in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Pakistan.

He said his country has invested around 19 bln dollars in various CPEC projects in Pakistan so far. Presently, the work has been ongoing in 22 projects of China Pakistan Economic Corridor and around 7000 Pakistani citizens are working on those projects, he said.