LAHORE - In a big development on Tuesday, Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan announced resumption of Basant festival in the provincial metropolis in the second week of February next year.

Addressing a news conference at his Alhamra office, the minister informed media persons that a decision to this effect was taken at a meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

“It has been decided to celebrate the Basant festival in the provincial metropolis during second week of February, 2019, after taking all the precautionary measures to prevent loss of human lives,” he said, adding that Basant festival reflected Punjab’s culture in true sense but was banned in the past due to incidents which caused human loss and damage to the public property.

It may be recalled here that last Basant festival was celebrated in February 2007. The matter also remained in the Lahore High Court for some years. The court later conditionally allowed the festival with directions that the government should ensure public safety before holding the event.

Punjab government’s decision to revive the festival is in line with PTI’s policy to promote tourism and cultural activities in the country.

The information minister further stated that an eight-member committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat to review the negative aspects of Basant festival. “The committee which comprises information minister, IG Punjab, secretary information as well as members of civil society and media will be reviewing all aspects of the festival and submit its recommendations to Punjab chief minister within eight days,” he said, adding the chief minister would decide to celebrate this festival in the light of committee’s recommendations.

Secretary Information and Culture Bilal Ahmed Butt, Executive Director Alhamra Arts Council Athar Ali Khan and Additional Secretary Culture Akhter Abbas also attended the news conference.

Fayaz Chohan said that Basant was a cultural, social and traditional festival which had nothing to do with any religion.

In the meanwhile, the information minister expressed his joy over the recent decision taken by British Airways for resumption of its flight operations in Pakistan which, according to him, reflected its confidence over the policies as well as leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. “This decision by British Airways also reflects that the country is moving towards peace and stability,” the minister observed.

Also, the minister while expressing regret over PML-N Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan’s statement regarding KP government said that the senator was unaware that the PTI government had introduced a green revolution in the province while exhibiting its outstanding performance in KP. He said that Billion Trees Project was as revolutionary project which was greatly appreciated by the world community.