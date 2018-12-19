Share:

KARACHI - Rangers on Tuesday claimed to have busted a gang of motorcycle lifters. The gang was busted during separate raids in Lyari and Malir localities. The suspects arrested included Noor, Zaid Ali, Maaz Ali and Rahim.

According to Rangers spokesperson, the suspects, according to initial investigations, were involved in motorcycles’ lifting from parts of a part including Malir, Surjani and Landhi as well as parking lots and commercial areas and the gang members have so far been stolen and snatched more than 500 motorcycles from the city.

The spokesperson further said that the suspects after changing the motorcycles’ chassis and registration numbers used to sell them to their dealer in Turbat, Baluchistan, adding that the arrested suspect, Rahim is a son of ringleader Noor, who is an expert of changing the chassis and registration numbers of the motorcycles. The spokesperson also claimed to have recovered four motorcycles, fake registration number plates and spare parts from their possession. The suspects were later handed over to the Anti-Car Lifting Cell of the Karachi police for further legal process.

Student held for

molesting colleague

A seminary student was arrested red-handed by a police for allegedly molesting his junior students in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on Tuesday.

Police officials said that the suspect was arrested red-handed while he was allegedly molesting his two junior students aged between eight to nine years at an isolated place in DHA within the limits of Sahil police station. Police said that both children were found being molested by their senior at an empty place, adding that suspect and victims were the same seminary students. The victims got late so they were not allowed to take classes by the seminary teacher which resulting their senior took them into an isolated plot on a motorcycle where he molested them. 21-year-old suspect is in a 4th year as he is doing an eight-year-long Alim course.

Police said that the resident of a nearby bungalow immediately informed the police when saw suspicious activities and called on police helpline 15, Madadgar, police reached and brought them all to the police station. the victims were later handed over to the parents while a case against a suspect has been registered.