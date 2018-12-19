Share:

ISLAMABAD - The United Kingdom’s flag carrier British Airways Tuesday announced to restart flights to Pakistan next year, more than 10 years after it halted services following a major hotel bombing.

The decision was announced by British High Commissioner Thomas Drew on Twitter. He called it a means for the further enhancement of bilateral ties and a manifestation of confidence in the improved security situation of the country.

“British Airways (BA) returns to Pakistan. Direct flights from London Heathrow to Islamabad’s new airport start in June [2019]. A further boost to links between the UK and Pakistan - especially on trade and investment,” the High Commissioner said in a video message.

Latter, acting British High Commissioner Richard Growder addressed a press conference along with the airline officials and Pakistani premier’s adviser Abdul Razak Dawood and special assistant Zulfi Bukhari – who played a key role in resumption of the service.

British Airways will be the first Western carrier to restart flying to Pakistan, where a new airport in the capital has helped ease congestion and concerns about air travel security, since its pullout in 2008.

The route will launch as a three-per-week service, operated on a three-class Boeing 787 Dreamliner – British Airways’ newest long-haul fleet that is 20 percent more fuel efficient than other aircraft.

“The links between Britain and Pakistan are already extraordinary - from commerce, culture and cricket to people, politics and education. But I see this launch as a vote of confidence in the future of these links - and, of course, the reflection of the great improvement in security situation in Pakistan in recent years,” Drew said.

British Airways, which was privatised in 1987, is the largest airline in the United Kingdom based on fleet size and the second largest in country in terms of passengers carried.

It is now owned by Spanish-registered IAG (International Airlines Group), a holding company registered in Madrid which is the world’s third-largest airline group in terms of annual revenue and the second-largest in Europe.

BA had suspended its flight operations shortly after a suicide truck bombing devastated the Marriott hotel in Islamabad on Sept 20, 2008, killing at least 54 people and wounding more than 270.

A little-known militant group “Fedayeen al-Islam” claimed responsibility for the attack but authorities blamed al-Qaida linked militants.

Since then Pakistani Army has carried out several operations against the Taliban, al-Qaida and other extremist groups and routed them from their strongholds.

As a result the overall security has improved, with militant attacks sharply down in the mainly Muslim country of 208 million people. In Islamabad, a web of road checkpoints dotted across the city for more than a decade has mostly been dismantled.

The Pakistan Army spokesman thanked the British Airways for showing confidence in country’s significant improved security situation through reviving its flight operations.

Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said the dividends of decades’ long struggle of Pakistani nation and its security forces for restoration of peace and stability in the country are on the way.

“British Airways coming back after a decade shows you where we were and how far we have come,” said PM Imran Khan’s Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfikar Bukhari.

Terming the announcement ‘groundbreaking’, Zulfi said this was a huge achievement for where “Pakistan wants to be. It is a huge step for this government that it has given foreign investors that security to come back.”

The officials of the British High Commission termed restoration of peace in Pakistan as a ‘good omen.’

Robert Williams, British Airways’ Head of Sales for Asia Pacific and the Middle East, said: “It’s exciting to be flying between Islamabad and Heathrow from next year, which we believe will be particularly popular with the British Pakistani community who want to visit, or be visited by, their relatives.”

More than a million people of Pakistani origin live in the UK. Currently, Pakistan’s PIA is the only airline to run direct flights from Pakistan to Britain.

Williams said, “On the route, customers will enjoy the very best in flying. Not only is it being operated on our newest long-haul aircraft, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, but it will also be landing in to the new airport in Islamabad, which opened earlier this year.”

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also welcomed the British Airways’ decision to resume flights to Pakistan. In a tweet, he said the decision “is an acknowledgement of Pakistan’s continued efforts for peace and elimination of terrorism.”

The minister lauded the efforts of Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Bukhari and British High Commissioner Thomas Drew for the revival of the BA services.

Thomas Drew said that the return of British Airways will give particular boost to our trade and investment links. British Airways itself would join a growing list of British companies already doing business in Pakistan.

“It will also allow more people from the UK to discover, like I have, quite what a beautiful country Pakistan is. I look forward to using the service myself when the flights start in June,” the High Commissioner said.

Drew said: “Islamabad is a quiet and tranquil city with plenty of green spaces, gardens and parks. It is a hub for culture with a rich heritage and has an impressive collection of museums, markets, mosques and hiking trails, as well as restaurants which serve a variety of cuisines from local Pakistani dishes to food from around the world. The airline has a long history of flying to the city and offered its first scheduled flights between London and the Pakistani capital in 1976.”

Islamabad, he said, was one of the four long-haul routes being launched by British Airways in 2019, its centenary year, he added. The airline is also launching direct flights to Pittsburgh and Charleston in the US and Osaka in Japan, alongside several short-haul routes.

Zulfi’s remarks

Addressing the press conference, Special Assistant to PM Zulfi Bukhari said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had regained the confidence of foreign investors, proving Pakistan a future viable market for the world.

The SAPM, who played a key role in paving the way for British flag carrier’s return, said he closely worked with other stakeholders of the government for the last couple of months to translate this dream into reality.

“Credit goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan, law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders for making Pakistan an attractive destination for foreign investments,” he said.

To a query, he said Pakistani expatriates in Britain, who intend to visit the motherland next year, had started making advance bookings from British Airways.

He said the BA was much-conservative airline which agreed to reenter Pakistan after completing its homework, saying it would send a message to the world that peace had restored in the country.

Revival of the British Airways operation was testimony of the peaceful and business-friendly environment getting roots with each passing day across the country, he added.

The stability that Pakistan had achieved due to all out efforts of the current government, was being recognized by international corporates, said and added the Airways would help Pakistan in its integration with the world especially, establishing viable travel links with North America and Europe.

He said Pakistan had conducive environment for foreign investors and “we are no longer isolated country.”

He reiterated that with visionary leadership of Imran Khan, Pakistan had become an investor-friendly country and its economic outlook would further improve in days ahead.

Bukhari said the British flag-carrier would intrigue rest of the world to revisit its investment policies for Pakistan in order to tap huge incentivised business potential being offered by the present PTI government.

Sharing details of his meeting with British Embassy’s officials in Pakistan, he said they agreed to further cement the bilateral ties through mutual cooperation and coordination by adopting more effective measures in future.

Responding to another query, Bukhari said the re-entry of British Airways was a first step and soon England team would play cricket here at home-ground.

He said he had formed a five-member liaison committee in OP&HRD ministry to fill the communication gap for exporting local manpower to other countries.

Razak Dawood

Adviser to PM on Commerce, Textile Industry and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood Tuesday said the British Airways was a leading international airline and its initiative would pave the way for other airlines to follow suit and start their operations in the country which was now safe and had facilities at place for air journey.

Addressing a press conference along with airline officials, he said, “I welcome the British Airways back in Pakistan, which would play a role in portraying the better image of the country and to generate more economic and investment opportunities.”

He said Pakistan had historic, diplomatic, trade and cultural relations with the United Kingdom since independence. Britain was the second largest trading partner of Pakistan. They had potential to further increase their trade and investment ties, he added.

“We have evolved a comprehensive strategy for initiating negotiations for increasing economic and trade relations with Britain,” he said.

Special Assistant to PM Zulfi Bukhari said the British Airways operations in Pakistan would prove that the country was now safe and secure for foreign investment. The British airliner would also provide global connectivity to Pakistan with the big economic centres of world.