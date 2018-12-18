Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has issued a final show-cause notice to the management of ELIA School in sector H-8/1 here for subletting its plot to Preston University.

The notice has been sent by the directorate of Estate Management-II to M/s Khyber Educational Society. The notice said that the plot measuring 6755 sq. yards was allotted to M/s Khyber Educational Society in sector H-8/1 for construction of ELIA School building in 1992. “Under CDA rules and regulations, lessee is not allowed to use the plot for any other purpose. Surveyor CDA has reported that Preston University is running its office there instead of ELIA School, which is a clear violation of CDA Rules and regulations,” said the notice. It is pertinent to mention here that a show-cause notice was served to the management in February 2016 also but it failed to remove the non-conforming use. “You are therefore finally directed to remove the non-conforming use/removal of Preston University from the premises within 15 days and submit a compliance report to the undersigned,” the notice issued on December 12 said and added “In case of failure, the authority will initiate process of cancellation of the subject and the matter will be referred to the directorate of Building Control Section, CDA for sealing the premises, without further notice.”

The CDA is of the view that private schools cannot be allowed in the residential areas and in the instant case, the lessee has sublet its plot meant for a school to another educational institution. The authority maintains that establishing private schools in the residential area is a violation of the by-laws. Earlier, the CDA Board had decided that the Planning Wing will explore the possibility of earmarking plots for private schools and auctioning them. It is pertinent to mention here that so far many of the school plot owners have not constructed buildings for institutions. CDA has been conducting campaigns against non-conforming use of houses, in which private schools are operating.

According to the CDA officials, the campaign against non-conforming use of residential properties would continue in the coming days. Currently, 363 private schools are operating in residential areas, in violation of CDA bylaws and were issued notices by the CDA.

On the other hand, private school owners have been demanding that instead of sealing schools and issuing notices, the CDA should find a soluion to the problem.