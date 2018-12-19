Share:

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has lauded the Saudi vision of 2030 under which the youth is being trained in line with the standards of developed world.

He said this during his official visit to The Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Foundation (MiSK), Saudi Arabia, along with members of his delegation.

MISK Head Badar ud Din Qaheel welcomed the Senate chairman and briefed the delegation about the roles and functions of the foundation.