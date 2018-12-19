Share:

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing has said that providing the skill development education in Pakistan is one of the top priorities of his government.

He was talking to the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (PM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, who called on him in Islamabad on Wednesday, to explore various opportunities for youth development.

The Chinese Ambassador shed light on various initiatives of his government for the development of social sector in Pakistan, including exchange programme for youth and scholarships by the Chinese government and universities for Pakistani students.

He briefed on the establishment of proposed vocational training center under CPEC for the training of Pakistani youth in high-tech industry skills as per need of the Corridor projects. Usman Dar thanked the Ambassador for his country's initiatives for the development of social sector in Pakistan.