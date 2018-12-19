Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday inaugurated the motor vehicle registration smart card system at the office of the Excise & Taxation director general in Shadman.

After the inauguration, he visited the central control room and inspected issuance of smart cards to the general public. He was given a briefing about the programme.

Talking to the media afterwards, the chief minister said the process of motor vehicle registration has entered a new era. “Now, vehicle owners will be issued smart cards instead of registration books and this would eliminate chances of forgery and theft of vehicles,” he said, adding that people will get rid of registration book as detailed data of the vehicle as well as the owner will be stored in NFC chip of smart cards, which will be provided to people shortly.

He informed that Excise & Taxation Department had the capacity to issue 20 thousand to 30 thousand smart registration cards everyday while 7000 to 8000 registration cards were being issued nowadays. The smart card scheme had been started to facilitate the general public and a mechanism had also been designed for its timely dispatch to the concerned citizens. “Card will be issued within 48 hours after the payment of required fee of new registration or the card in any district of the province,” he said, adding that this card would be sent to the owner of the vehicle through a courier service.

“The registration in Islamabad is issued within one month against a sum of Rs. 1500 while Rs. 695 will is received in Sindh province for this purpose. An improved card having multifarious features will be issued in Punjab through the courier service in just Rs. 520 and this system will also be extended to every district,” he explained.

Replying to a question, Chief Minister said that inquiry would be held about an audiotape with regard to a hospital of Rawalpindi district and assured that nothing illegal would be done. “Everything would be done in accordance with the law and impartial investigation would be held”, he added.

To another question, he said that postings and transfers were being done within the ambit of law. “Punjab is a large province which requires posting and transfer for running the administrative matters. But, nothing illegal would be done nor the same would be allowed by us”, he assured.

Answering another question, Usman Buzdar said that he had taken notice of increase in prices of LPG in Punjab and its artificial shortage and also issued instructions to the Chief Secretary in this regard. To a question about government’s 100-day performance , the Chief Minister said that a ceremony with regard to 100 day plan will be held on December 22 this year and necessary arrangements were being made in this regard.

Provincial Excise Minister Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad, Chief Secretary, Secretary Excise, Spokesman to CM Dr. Shahbaz Gill and others were also present on the occasion.

CM REVIEWS DEPARTMENTAL

PERFORMANCE

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a high-level meeting at his office here Tuesday which lasted for four hours. The meeting took a detailed review of performance of different departments including revenue, energy, environment, information & culture, excise and taxation and food.

He inquired that what benefits have been provided to the people through the steps taken by these departments. He also directed to provide in black and white the details of steps taken with regard to 100-day plan of the government. Talking to the participants, he said that departments will have to show performance adding that midnight oil should be burnt to achieve the targets well in time. Along with it, overcoming of electricity theft as well as energy conservation should be ensured. He assured that Punjab government will fulfill its responsibilities with regard to overcoming the environmental degradation. He expressed the satisfaction that effective measures taken by the environment department have protected from smog. He directed that a culture-calendar should be prepared to preserve the multi-faceted folk-culture of the province. The food department should devise its policy keeping in view the future needs of wheat and sugarcane, he added. The Chief Minister was given a briefing about the 100-day plan by ministers and their secretaries. Provincial Ministers Malik Muhammad Anwar, Muhammad Akhtar, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad, Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Samiullah Chaudhry, Chief Secretary, spokesman to Punjab government Dr. Shahbaz Gill, concerned secretaries and high officials attended the meeting.

BUSINESSMEN DELEGATION

CALLS ON CM PUNJAB

A delegation of businessmen led by former caretaker minister Anjum Nisar called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here Tuesday. Talking on the occasion, Chief Minister said that a facilitating environment had been arranged for boasting the investment in the province as industrial growth also catalyzes new employment opportunities. I shall soon start visiting the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry and other chambers along with my team and contacts with the businessmen community would be continued. He said that Punjab government will provide every possible cooperation to solve the genuine demands of the businessmen community. The problems relating to the Punjab government will be solved on priority basis and every possible step will be taken to promote investment.

Usman Buzdar said that consultation process with the businessmen will be continued.

He informed that drip irrigation program will be further expanded to promote the agriculture sector and added that problem of availability of fire brigade for Sahiwal Industrial Estate will be solved soon.

Chief Minister directed that a committee should be constituted to solve the problems of the business community with Minister for Trade & Industry in the chair and this committee would present feasible recommendations to the government. He said that problems relating to the civic agencies will also be solved.

Those who called on the Chief Minister included Mian Zahid Hussain, former caretaker minister Mian Nauman Kabeer, Muhammad Ali Mian, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Ahmed Jawad, Khamas Saeed Butt, Tanvir Ahmed, Adnan Khalid Butt and others. Provincial Minister Muhammad Aslam Iqbal, Secretary P&D, Secretary Industries, Spokesman to CM Dr Shahbaz Gill, CEO PBIT and others were also present on the occasion.