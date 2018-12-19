Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Council of Common Interests will put up controversial matters related to provinces for discussion in its upcoming meeting as all chief ministers were asked to share their points for finalisation of the meeting’s agenda.

“All chief ministers have been asked to share their points with the CCI Secretariat to finalise a common agenda for the CCI meeting,” Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza told The Nation.

The controversial matters related to the provinces will be analysed to make one agenda for upcoming CCI’s meeting, likely to be scheduled in January. The PTI’s government will arrange third meeting of CCI.

The minister said that there was a need for proper legislation of the National Veterinary Council (NVC) to avoid diseases. “Eighty per cent diseases spread from animals....Unfortunately a large number of quacks have entered this area,” said minister, mentioning that this matter was related to the health issues.

“The quacks can be controlled only by proper regulatory body,” said the minister adding that this government will make all-out efforts for proper legislation.

“Proper legislation will be carried out to bring veterinary at par with international standard, as earlier no proper attention was drawn towards it,” said the minister, mentioning that this matter could be discussed in CCI meeting.

Sources said that the meeting will also review previous decisions discussed in previous meeting. The upcoming meeting is expected to once again discuss ‘water dispute’ among the provinces.

The meeting, sources said, might further discuss modalities for proper implementation of approved National Water Policy (NWP) in the country. The PML-N in the last month of its previous government with the consent of all provinces had unanimously approved the NWP.

The approved NWP caters to the country’s water uses, development and use of water resources, irrigated and rain-fed agriculture, drinking water and sanitation related issues in industry, water rights and obligations, sustainable water infrastructure, water related hazards, quality management.

Sources said that the matter about stealing 58 per cent water by closing water telemeters might also be discussed in the upcoming meeting of the CCI.

Under sub-clause 3 of Article 153, the government is bound to call the council at least once in 3 months. The government will try to call the meeting following sub-clause 3 of Article 153. The present government in its tenure has twice called CCI meetings to discuss different matters.