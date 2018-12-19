Share:

FAISALABAD - Pakistan can earn substantial foreign exchange by exporting good quality dates with improved processing and packaging. A spokesman of Agriculture department said that Punjab government has decided to set up a date valley in south Punjab in order to enhance dates varieties and produce. He said that Pakistan is currently producing 5.5 lakh tons dates per annum."The export portion of this sector was 200 million dollars which has now jumped to 300 million dollars", he said, adding that Pakistani dates are quite delicious because of specific environment. He said Ayub Agriculture Research Institute has also developed new date varieties which could be successfully grown in Faisalabad division. These varieties are being adopted and would give maximum yield within shortest period of maturity, he added. He said that progressive farmers of Toba Tek Singh started its cultivation for its commercial production.