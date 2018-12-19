Share:

KARACHI (PR) - Dawlance is the technology leader in Pakistan’s home appliances market and a fully owned subsidiary of Arcelik – the largest Turkish enterprise, which is also the third-largest manufacturer in Europe. In order to promise unmatched reliability and experiences for the consumers, Dawlance has now introduced a 5 Year Warranty on the Tempered Glass of its Glass top Hobs in its Cooking Appliances range. With effect from December 2018, the consumers can avail this one-time replacement warranty.

This unmatched warranty offer is another pioneering feature of this European Quality manufacturer that has risen way above the competition. Since more than three decades, Dawlance has won the hearts of millions of consumers. With the entry of Arcelik into Pakistan, Dawlance has seen robust new investments and innovations, to elevate the quality of its employees, operations and products.