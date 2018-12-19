Share:

PERTH - A professional and disciplined Australian bowling attack dismantled India for 140 to win the second Test by 146 runs and level the four-match series 1-1. This is Australia’s first Test win under Tim Paine.

India started the fifth day in Perth with half of their side back in the hut and added just 28 runs to their overnight total of 112/5. Mitchell Starc meant business from the start, clinching two quick wickets in his opening spell.

Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins claimed the remaining wickets to take Australia to victory within the first hour of play. The first scalp of the day fell to Starc, who dismissed Hanuma Vihari (28) with a good-length delivery angled at the middle stump. Vihari got an inside edge, which bounced off the thigh pad and carried to Marcus Harris at square leg.

Rishabh Pant and Umesh Yadav attempted a resistance, before Lyon broke the 18-run stand. He dismissed Pant for a 61-ball 30 when Peter Handscomb held on to a stunning grab at mid-wicket. The final three of Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah added two runs between them.

Starc and Lyon, with three wickets apiece, were the pick of the attack in the second innings. Lyon, with figures of 8/106 in the game, was adjudged the Player of the Match. Harris and Aaron Finch, who had combined for a 112-run opening stand on a tricky pitch on the first day, had set the tone for Australia. Virat Kohli scored a magnificent 123 to keep India’s hopes alive after the hosts’ first-innings total of 326.

A 43-run lead proved to be pivotal for Australia, who added 243 in their second innings to set India a daunting target of 287.

The visitors, who have never won an overseas Test when they have fielded first under Kohli, wilted in the chase, capitulating to consistent pressure from the Australian bowlers.

Scorecard

AUSTRALIA 1ST INNINGS: 326

INDIA 1ST INNINGS: 283

AUSTRALIA 2ND INNINGS: 243

INDIA 2ND INNINGS:

KL Rahul b Starc 0

M Vijay b Lyon 20

C Pujara c Paine b Hazlewood 4

V Kohli c Khawaja b Lyon 17

A Rahane c Head b Hazlewood 30

H Vihari c Harris b Starc 28

R Pant c Handscomb b Lyon 30

U Yadav c and b Starc 2

I Sharma c Paine b Cummins 0

M Shami not out 0

J Bumrah c and b Cummins 0

EXTRAS: (b6, w3) 9

TOTAL: (all out, 56 overs) 140

FOW: 1-0, 2-13, 3-48, 4-55, 5-98, 6-119, 7-137, 8-139, 9-140, 10-140

BOWLING: Starc 17-3-46-3 (1w), Hazlewood 11-3-24-2, Cummins 9-0-25-2 (2w), Lyon 19-3-39-3

TOSS: Australia

UMPIRES: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

TV UMPIRE: Nigel Llong (ENG)

MATCH REFEREE: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)