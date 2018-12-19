Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi has said that education and training of the children was important in good societies, adding that the government was making all out efforts for the promotion of education in the country.

Addressing a seminar held at Cadet College Hassan Abdaal on Wednesday, Dr Alvi said that he was very happy to see the facilities provided to students in the cadet college. He said, "Faith, Unity and Discipline are the principles for progress of us as a nation."

"We were a hard-working nation and should revive our dignity in the international community," he said. He said that the propagation of education was the responsibility of all sections of the society.

Education was a mission in the past and students should move forward in all fields through hard-work. He said that parents and teachers should give training of patience and comprehension to children and the youth should play their role in moving the country the way of progress through their capabilities and potential.