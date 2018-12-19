Share:

LAHORE - Eight-goal haul by high-flying Edward Banner Eve earned a thumping 12-5½ victory for EFU Life against PBG/Remounts in the Lahore Garrison Polo Championship 2018 opening encounter played here at Lahore Garrison Polo Club on Tuesday.

Edward was phenomenal with both mallet and horse and thwarted one after another goal to complete excellent eight-goal tally while other team members Syed Muhammad Aun Rizvi and Raja Temur Nadeem also displayed high-quality polo and contributed with a beautiful brace each. The fourth member young and energetic Syed M Turab Rizvi fully supported the entire team to hammer as many as a dozen goals. From the losing side, which had half goal handicap advantage, Nicholas Maria Ruiz thwarted a quartet and Captain M Humair Ghazi contributed one.

The first two chukkers were fully dominated by EFU Life as they hammered half dozen goals in the first two chukkers. They converted two goals in the first chukker through Edward and struck four more goals – two goals each by Edward and Aun Rizvi - in the second chukker to enhance their lead to 6-0. PBG/Remounts showed some resistance in the third chukker when they scored their first goal through Nicholas Maria Ruiz to make it 6-1. EFU once again gained momentum and banged in two more goals through Edward to take a healthy 8-1 lead. PBG/Remounts continued their struggle to score more goals and they succeeded in converting one more goal through Nicholas to reduce the margin to 8-2.

The highly-charged fourth and last chukker saw EFU once again stamping their authority and adding four more goals to complete one dozen goals. This time Raja Temur thwarted two back-to-back goals followed by a brace came from hero of the day Edward.

PBG/Remounts also scored three goals as Nicholas struck two and Captain M Humair Ghazi one. With PBG/Remounts having half goal handicap advantage, EFU won the match by 12-5½. Lt Col Omer Minhas and Eulogio Celestino officiated the match as field umpires.

Today (Wednesday), Newage/Diamond Paints will play against PBG/Remounts at 1pm at Fortress Stadium while Fatima Group will take on BBJ in pool B match at Fortress Stadium at 2:30pm.