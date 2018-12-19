Share:

KARACHI - A fire engulfed a residential apartment claims an infant life in Machi Miani Market area of Kharadar here on Tuesday.

The incident took place when a fire broke out suddenly at a flat located on the third floor of the three-storey building. Reacting on information, firefighters also reached the site and started fire extinguishing operation.

Earlier, locals of the area started rescue operation and managed to rescue the four-year-old Alisha and six-year-old Irshad Ali but unable to rescue the two-and-a-half-year-old Ayan Ali. Rescuers rushed to the spot and took the infant out from the fire and shifted to Civil Hospital, Karachi where doctors pronounced him dead.

According to DSP Shakeel Awan, the victim’s father is a security guard by profession while the victim’s mother uses to work as housemaids, adding that the victim’s parents were not available in the house when the incident took place.

Police quoted the mother of the victim child that she used to locked the door before leaving her home. Police suspect that the children might have been used match stick which cause of fire. Police officials said that no case has been registered as further investigation was underway.

NEWLY-WED WOMAN SHOT DEAD

A newly-wed wife was shot dead allegedly by a husband inside the house located in Gulshan-e-Maymar locality.The incident took place at Mullah Essa Goth within the limits of Gulshan-e-Maymar police station. Reacting on information, police reached the site and inquired about the incident. The police and rescuers later shifted the body to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to her family for burial process.

Deceased was identified as 27-year-old Lal Bibi, wife of Ismail. According to SHO Ishtiaq Ghauri, the family of the deceased complained that deceased was shot dead by her husband to whom she got marriage about ten days ago, adding that the suspect killed the victim. The officer said that the suspect had been managed to escape after committing the crime, adding that deceased was shot twice and died on the spot.

The police have also recovered the empty shells of the pistols used in the crime. SHO Ghauri said that the actual motive behind the incident yet to be ascertain while initial investigation suggests that the deceased got second marriage with the suspect as earlier she got marriage with the suspect’s elder brother while further investigation was underway. Police officials said that they would record their statement to register a case against the suspect after burial process while further investigation was underway.

A man was found dead from the bushes at Kohi Goth within the limits of Shah Latif police station. As beinf informed police rushed on the spot and shifted the body to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for autopsy.

The body was later shifted to Edhi morgue in Sohrab Goth for identification purpose. Police officials said that the initial investigations suggests that unidentified persons after kidnapping the victim tortured him to death as several marks of torture were found in his body. Police officials said that a case has been registered while further investigation was underway.

FOUR SUSPECTS HELD

On the other side, Rangers claimed to have arrested four suspects including Lyari gangster during separate raids in parts of a city.

According to Rangers spokesperson, a suspect, namely Amir Khan was arrested during a raid conducted by Rangers troops in Mauripur area. The suspect having affiliation with Lyari gangsters and was involved in drug peddling. In another raid, the troops arrested a suspect who later identified as Aleemuddin during a raid in Paposh Nagar area.

The spokesperson claimed that the suspect was involved in cases of kidnapping for ransom and extortion. Separately, the Rangers, in a joint venture with the police arrested a suspect, namely Ali Qasim from Korangi area and Shahbaz alias Lahori from Mauripur area. According to spokesperson, the suspects were involved in various cases of street crimes and robberies.

The spokesperson also claimed to have recovered arms, ammunitions and drugs from their possession. The cases against them were registered while further investigation was underway.