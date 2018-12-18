Share:

LONDON:- Two exceptionally well preserved fossils give a new picture of the pterosaurs, the flying reptiles that lived at the time of the dinosaurs. Scientists believe the creatures may have had feathers, and looked something like brown bats with fuzzy wings. The surprise discovery suggests feathers evolved not in birds, nor dinosaurs, but in more distant times. Pterosaurs were the closest relatives of dinosaurs, sharing a common ancestor about 250 million years ago. "We would suggest - tentatively - that it would be worth considering that feathers originated much earlier than we thought,” Prof Mike Benton, from the University of Bristol".